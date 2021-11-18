Apple AirPods Max headphones drop to $440, near low price on Amazon

David Carnoy/CNET

To date, the lowest price we've seen for Apple's largest headphones is $429, back at Crutchfield on Oct. 11. But right now, the AirPods Max are selling for $440 on Amazon, or $10 more than the best price we've seen on the site. The current pre-Black Friday price is only available for two of the five colors -- space gray and blue -- with an extra $39.01 discount applied at checkout for those colors.

Will the headphones go even lower as we get closer to Black Friday? Quite possibly. But the takeaway here is that you're saving $109 on most models versus what you'd pay at the Apple Store, where they retail for the .

The biggest complaint about the AirPods Max has been their high price. I thought they were pretty stellar, with excellent sound and noise-canceling capacity. Some people may find them a tad weighty, but others are surprised by how comfortable they are for heavy headphones. Like other AirPods, they're geared toward Apple users. And while they're Bluetooth headphones that can connect to any Bluetooth audio device, they have some unique features, such as spatial audio for movies and TV that only works with Apple devices. Read my AirPods Max review here.

