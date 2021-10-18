Apple's $19 polishing cloth may be its most backward-compatible device yet

Apple

Apple's October Unleashed event was all about showcasing powerful products. The MacBook Pro has been redesigned to bring back the HDMI connector, as well as offering MagSafe charging, a full SD card reader and a choice between the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Meanwhile the new third-generation AirPods include several features previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro like Spatial Audio with head-tracking, water resistance and longer battery life. They also command a fairly high price, with the most powerful MacBook Pro costing as much as $6,100.

So if you really want to buy a new Apple product right now without taking out a line of financing, Apple has released the $19 (£19, AU$29) Polishing Cloth, which has perhaps the most extensive backward-compatibility list in recent memory. If you thought it was amazing that iOS 15 works on 2015's iPhone 6S, how about an Apple product in 2021 that's endorsed to work on the iPod Nano from 2012? And on the high end, this cloth also supports the $6,000 Apple Pro Display XDR monitor.

What a range, but hopefully if you are reading this, you might be aware that Apple's Polishing Cloth has wandered into a field full of competition and much cheaper rivals. How cheap, you ask? Well, you can buy a 36-pack of Amazon Basics microfiber cleaning cloths for $18.86, saving 14 cents off the price of a single Apple Polishing Cloth.

We'll have to reserve judgment until we actually get to use Apple's Polishing Cloth. It may very well be the best polishing cloth out there. But if you find yourself at the Apple Store making a purchase, and this accessory is offered, it may be worthwhile to take a second and compare pricing with other vendors.

