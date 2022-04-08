Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson Google Multisearch SpaceX First Private Launch Friday Tesla's Texas Cyber Rodeo W Boson Worries WordleBot Critiques Your Wordle Skills
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Lightning Deal Alert: Some of Our Favorite Noise Canceling Earbuds Are Just $100 Now

These premium true wireless earbuds were named one of our favorites for 2022 and there's not much time to save on them.

soundcore-liberty-3-pro-cnet-gift-guide-2021
Anker
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider. There's battery life and comfort, on top of the sheer quality of sound they produce. You can grab entry-level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models can stretch well into the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound that can compete with more expensive earbuds without breaking the bank. We know because we've tried them out: Even at their usual $170 price point, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of the year. Amazon is running a Lightning Deal right now that drops the price to just $100, a discount of $70. These is a limited time discount, so you'll want to act quick if you are interested or you may miss out.

See at Amazon

These true wireless Anker earbuds are plenty impressive. Their most remarkable feature is the sound quality at this price point. Utilizing coaxial driver tech and Anker's "HearID," which maps your in-ear pressure for a custom-tailored sound profile, they deliver sound that is on par with other premium earbuds that cost more, according to resident headphone expert David Carnoy. They feature six built-in microphones for precise, active noise cancellation. And when you account for the wireless charging case, they deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. With Soundcore's companion app, you can also customize the equalizer, touch controls and more.

FIND THE PERFECT GIFT

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodiesromanticjewelryhomekids
87 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$374 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$320 at Amazon
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Apple AirPods 3
$170 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina