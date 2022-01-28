Anker's 2-in-1 magnetic charging stand hands-on: My new favorite iPhone accessory

Jared DiPane/CNET

When Apple first announced MagSafe for the iPhone in 2020, I honestly didn't think it was something that most people -- myself included -- would care about. The technology lets compatible iPhones charge at up to 15 watts, while other chargers that use the contactless Qi standard manage about half that). But after I got my iPhone 12, I started to check out some of the best MagSafe accessories and realized that maybe I had jumped to conclusions. Over the last few months, I've actually found MagSafe to be extremely useful. Now I won't buy a case that doesn't offer MagSafe compatibility. In fact, I want magnets in all my chargers. And that's what led me to Anker.

Anker makes some of my personal favorite smartphone accessories, and late last year it released a new magnetic contactless charger line that it calls MagGo. Now, to be clear, these aren't fully Apple blessed, which is why they're not listed as MagSafe-compliant -- they don't charge at the maximum 15 watts, but they do snap on magnetically. I've tried a few of the accessories, but the happens to be my favorite of them all. While at your desk you can charge two phones, a phone and a set of headphones, or anything else that can wirelessly charge, and when you get up to leave your desk you can take the MagSafe battery with you.

While it's not quite perfect -- I wish that it could charge my Apple Watch as well, like the -- it's pretty close for me. After using it for a few weeks, I can confidently say that I recommend this accessory to everyone with a pair of compatible devices, despite its hefty price tag of $120. (If you're looking for something a bit cheaper with a few extra ports, is a great option.)

Over the years I've gone through a bunch of different charging stations. Some of them I've used for weeks, some don't even make it a full day because they just don't work well for me. Ever since this Anker 2-in-1 charging station hit my desk it's been my favorite, and a month later, I'm loving it just as much as I did on Day 1.

For me, the best part is that the upright charging pedestal is actually a 5,000-mAh battery pack. So, when needed, I can simply remove it and connect it to the back of my phone to have power from anywhere. I've used portable batteries for years, but I can't tell you how many times I went to use one and found out that it was dead because I forgot to charge it. That doesn't happen here because it's always charging in the stand; you can just grab it and go. The battery pack is slim and light and looks great while in use. It's very similar to Apple's official option, but that costs only a little less than this does and is far less functional.

Jared DiPane/CNET

Additionally, I can use this one charging station for my phone and my AirPods Pro, which means that I won't ever need to worry about the power level of either. The magnets used are strong, so my iPhone 12 sits securely on the charger and I don't have to worry about it falling off or sliding down.

While I really do enjoy a lot of what this charger offers, there is one big omission for me personally. Unfortunately, there's no way for it to charge my Apple Watch, which means I still need another cable or dock for that. I would have much preferred if Anker would have built in a USB or USB-C port on the back of this so that I could plug my Apple Watch charger into it instead of running another cable from the wall. But at least this model includes its own 25-watt wall charger, which is something cheaper chargers often leave out of the box these days.

Aside from the Watch issue, my only other nitpick is that the distance between the base and the charging dock is a bit tight and that makes it tricky to get my AirPods Pro in and out sometimes, especially if my phone is charging. This would be easier if it was taller (or if I had smaller hands), but I can push them out from the side or remove my phone to grab them. Neither of these is a deal-breaker, but they were points of contention for me while using this charger.

Jared DiPane/CNET

That said, this is a great all-in-one charging accessory for most people. Of course, you do need an iPhone 12 or newer -- older models don't offer MagSafe. And I'd advise waiting for a sale: Anker usually discounts a good portion of its product line at least once or twice a month at Amazon -- that's a great time to scout out the MagGo 633, or one of its sibling products.