Anker's MagGo Is the Ultimate Stocking Stuffer for iPhone Lovers

There are a lot of different portable chargers on the market, and that can make it difficult to figure out which one is best for you and your phone. As someone who's always on their iPhone and needing a charge when I'm not near an outlet, the Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery is the perfect solution. Whether you're looking for a gift for yourself, friends or family this holiday season, I recommend it as a way to make sure your phone always stays alive with you -- or that your loved ones aren't constantly asking to borrow your portable charger.

Why it's a great gift: I used to have a cheap portable charger that I purchased from discount retailer Five Below, but it wouldn't give my iPhone a full charge, and I'd get all tangled with the wire. But then I bought myself this snazzy lilac Anker 622 magnetic portable charger which, yes...TikTok made me buy.

Since it's MagSafe-compatible, most people would buy this for an iPhone 14, 13 or 12, but there's also a USB-C port that you can use to charge additional devices. This portable charger is the perfect size for my pocket, purse or even wallet. (It's also the perfect size for stockings!) You can choose between five beautiful colors, and it has a 5,000-mAh battery. A bonus is that this charger doubles as a phone stand with a built-in foldable kickstand.

What you'll pay: The Anker 622 MagGo retails for $60 but can often be found for a little less on or the . While that's not cheap, it's a lot less than Apple's much pricier .

