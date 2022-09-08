Android Users Can Group Watch YouTube Videos With 100 Friends

Google has added a new batch of free features for Android phones to help share lots of files at once, which makes it easier to mass-share files, warn deaf users about alarming sounds and watch YouTube videos together.

Like many other little feature drops, the ones Google introduced today via blog post are a bit of a grab bag, but they're quality-of-life improvements in several categories. Android owners can use Nearby Share, the AirDrop-like local sharing feature, to instantly send files to multiple Android devices signed in to the same account at once, and they'll receive the file even if the device is turned off.

While the Sound Notifications feature had previously warned deaf and hard of hearing users about specific sounds like fire alarms, running water and door knocks, now users can add their own custom list of sounds to trigger notifications -- whether that's a siren, a bird whistle or the iconic Slack knock-knocking sound.

Google TV also has a new feature for the blind and low-vision community, with a new curate dlibrary of movies with audio descriptions. To find the list, press the Google Assistant button and ask "Search audio description movies."

You can also group watch videos on YouTube or play a handful of classic games like Uno or Heads Up with up to 100 friends through Google Meet thanks to new live-sharing features, accessible through the triple-dot button on the bottom right of the menu bar.