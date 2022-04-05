Amazon's One-Day Apple Watch Deal Slashes $49 Off the Apple Watch SE

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Amazon is on a roll with Apple Watch deals. Following a round of discounts on the latest Series 7 yesterday (some of which you can ), it's back with another smartwatch offer you won't want to miss. This time on the Apple Watch SE, Apple's budget-friendly "lite" smart watch. Today only, Amazon is offering $49 off all SE configurations, bringing the price on the base model down to $230, only $10 more than the all-time lowest price for this model. This sale runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, but if you're looking for a specific color and size combo, you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

While the Apple Watch SE is slightly more limited than some of its pricier counterparts, it's still packed with many of the great features that made these smartwatches so popular. It was awarded CNET's Editors' Choice, and we called it "the best value smartwatch you can buy." It's equipped with basic health metrics to help keep you moving and healthy, including a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker and an activity tracker that can be optimized for different kinds of workouts. It also allows you to stream music, access Siri, use Apple Pay for contactless checkout and, for an extra $50, you can upgrade to the that also allows you to receive texts and calls.

The SE is available in two sizes -- , and . Just note that the color options are pretty limited at this sale, so you may not be able to get the exact configuration you're hoping for.