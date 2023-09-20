X
Amazon's New Echo Frames Glasses Have Better Audio and Battery Life

Amazon's still in the smart glasses game. The $269 (and up) glasses boast better audio and battery life.

A pair of regular-looking round glasses made by Amazon, seen from the front

The new Echo Frames glasses are still audio glasses, but come in new styles.

 Amazon

Nobody's wearing actual everyday augmented reality glasses yet, but audio-enabled glasses have been a thing for years: Amazon's Echo Frames have been around since 2020 and they're getting an upgrade. A new set of Echo Frames glasses will arrive later this year, starting at $269. They promise better battery life, better ambient audio and more design choices. They don't have cameras or screens, though. They're another vector for Amazon's revamped Alexa AI services.

The new glasses come in a variety of frames thanks to a collaboration with Carrera, similar to how Meta has partnered with Ray-Ban for its own audio-camera eyewear.

The glasses can be prescription lenses, have sunglass and blue light lens options. They're also water-resistant (IPX4). The glasses have a promised 6-hour battery life, and they boast better bass, volume, microphone quality and voice recognition. They can also connect to two audio sources at once. Oh, and Alexa can find the glasses if you've lost them. I love that.

There's no specific release date yet, but Amazon already has a page where you can sign up and be notified when the new Echo Frames are available.

