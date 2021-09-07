Amazon's Kindle readers and Fire tablets are on sale right now

There isn't a better time than now to dive right into a good book or stream your favorite content from music to TV. I'm a Fire tablet owner -- so watching Netflix, reading a book, and catching up on older podcasts has been a joy on a nice budget.



The Fire 7 tablet is $40 on Amazon, saving you $10. And if you're looking for tech that simply has the functionality to store your digital books and stream Audible, then the basic Kindle model is $60, which is $30 off its original price. (The other products in the and lines are also on sale, but those discounts aren't quite as good as recent deals, which were at their Prime Day prices or better.) Both are great deals that will end soon, so hop over to Amazon and strike before these deals end.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Fire 7 tablet is usually $50, but it's currently discounted to $40. That's not at its all-time Black Friday or Prime Day lows ($30 and $35, respectively), but getting a fully functional tablet at this price is nothing to sneeze at. The Fire 7 should last up to seven hours when you're reading, watching videos, or browsing online. It's a 2019 model, but it's still fine for basic media consumption duties. https://www.cnet.com/reviews/amazon-fire-7-2019-review/.