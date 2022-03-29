Amazon's Echo Buds 2 Are Down to Just $50, a New All-Time Low

Amazon

At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite crack our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year, but at just $50 they make a much more compelling case. Amazon today dropped the price on the Echo Buds 2 by a whopping $70, bringing them down to the all-time lowest price we've ever seen. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later as discounts like this can disappear at any time.

The second-gen Echo Buds offered some serious improvements over their predecessor, including major upgrades to their noise-canceling capabilities and a more snug-fitting design. They're compatible with Alexa for hands-free voice commands, as you'd expect from an Amazon device, but they also work with Google Assistant and Siri. On a single charge, they boast up to 15 hours of listening time, and have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they're protected against sweat and water splashing but you might want to think twice about using them in the rain. At over half off their original price, this is one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you'll find in this price range.