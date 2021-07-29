Amazon warns early-gen Kindle users their devices will soon lose internet access

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're still using a first- or second-gen Amazon Kindle e-reader, you may want to download as many titles from your reading list as you can fit -- soon, the devices won't be able to connect to the internet at all, Amazon warned customers this week.

"Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are phasing out their 2G and 3G networks," an Amazon help page explains. "Kindle devices that require cellular connectivity through 2G or 3G networks for internet connectivity will be unable to connect to the internet after these networks are discontinued."

Specifically, that applies to the first- and second-gen Kindle as well as the Kindle DX. As mobile networks phase out 2G and 3G connections this year, none of them will be able to connect to the internet any longer. Users will still be able to read previously downloaded titles, or transfer compatible new titles onto their device via micro-USB cable. Newer Kindle devices that use Wi-Fi or 4G to connect with Amazon servers are unaffected, Amazon says.

Amazon reportedly emailed customers warning of the impending change, which should sever older devices from connecting to the web starting in December. Those customers received a discount offer to upgrade to a new Kindle Oasis or Kindle Paperwhite. If you're unsure of which Kindle device you have, you can also head here to identify it on Amazon.