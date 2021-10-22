Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

Amazon/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an . Meanwhile, the (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.

Savings up to 35% on a variety of Samsung products are available across the board. Given the ongoing supply chain issues we're seeing this year, this is a good time to grab these products while they're actually available.