Amazon has Huge Savings on 2 of Our Favorite Over-Ear Sony Headphones

Someone at Amazon must have woken up feeling extra generous today because this deal on Sony headphones is almost too good to be true. As of this morning, Amazon has huge discounts on two of our absolute favorite pairs of Sony wireless, over-ear headphones, including the Sony WH-1000XM4, a CNET Editors' Choice winner and one of our top picks for the best headphones for 2022. While these discounts aren't quite as deep as the all-time lows we saw during Black Friday, they are certainly the lowest we've seen in months. There's no clear-cut expiration listed for these deals, but with prices this good, there's no way they'll be available for long. If you want to snag a pair of these fantastic headphones at these low prices, we'd definitely recommend acting sooner rather than later.

You can see the sale page above, and below you'll find a breakdown about both of the pairs of headphones that have been discounted, so you can find the one that's right for you.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Called a "nearly flawless" pair of noise-cancelling headphones by CNET's David Carnoy, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are truly one of our favorite pairs of headphones on the market right now. They've claimed a top spot on several of our lists, including the best headphones overall and the best noise-cancelling headphones for 2022, and for good reason. They're equipped with dual microphones on each ear cup, and Sony's new QN1 processor for top-of-the-line noise-cancelling capabilities and liquid crystal polymer 40mm drivers for deep, rich sound quality. The intuitive, touch-sensitive controls are great for when you're listening out on the street and may need to pause and resume your music frequently. On a full charge, they boast up to 30 hours of listening time, and the companion app lets you customize your equalizer and ambient sound settings. Even at full price, these are a great value, so you won't want to miss out on the chance to pick them up for less. You can read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review here..