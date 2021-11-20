CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Get $50 off Amazon Echo Buds 2

The company's latest true wireless earbuds, which feature improved noise canceling and sound, have hit a new low price of $70 for a limited time.

echo-buds-cnet-2021-007Enlarge Image

The Echo Buds list for $120.

 David Carnoy/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they've now hit $70, or $50 off their list price of $120. That's their all-time lowest price, beating this year's Amazon Prime Day price by $10. And that makes them a very good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white.

Note that if you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $90. That model normally sells for $140, so again you're looking at $50 off

I thought the Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling. They also fit comfortably and are decent for making calls. Read my Echo Buds 2 review here

Now playing: Watch this: Comparing Apple AirPods Pro to Amazon Echo Buds 2
17:03