Get $50 off Amazon Echo Buds 2

Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they've now hit $70, or $50 off their list price of $120. That's their all-time lowest price, beating this year's Amazon Prime Day price by $10. And that makes them a very good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white.

Note that if you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to . That model normally sells for $140, so again you're looking at .

I thought the Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling. They also fit comfortably and are decent for making calls. Read my Echo Buds 2 review here.

