Amazfit refreshes GT series and adds a $230 GTR 3 Pro to the lineup

Amazfit is updating its fitness wearables with the new GTR 3, GTS 3 and the high-end GTR 3 Pro. The trio runs Zepp OS and will have a long-lasting battery life. They come with a slew of sports modes, over 150 watch faces, a navigation crown and more. Prices start at $180 (roughly £130, AU$240, see below for availability).

In a way, the company is making a Pro model by taking away features from the vanilla devices. Amazfit has reserved a few specs -- that were previously part of the GTR 2 and GTS 2 -- to make the GTR 3 Pro a top-of-the-line offering. For instance, you no longer get a speaker or the option to store music on the vanilla GTR 3 and GTS 3. The absence of a speaker also means no support for Bluetooth calls.

In terms of specifications, the Amazfit GTS 3 has the biggest display at 1.75 inches. The GTR 3 display is 1.39 inches, while the Pro gets a 1.45-inch screen. All three of them have an AMOLED display, with a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio on the GTR 3 Pro, and 72.4% on the GTS 3 and 66% on the GTR 3.

The GTR 3 is rated to last up to 21 days, while the GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 are touted to deliver a 12-day battery life on a single charge. Both the GTR wearables weigh 32 grams and the GTS 3 is even lighter at 24.4 grams. All three smartwatches are rated 5ATM water-resistant.

Amazfit

You get support for over 150 sports modes, which can be recognized automatically. The trio sports a 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker PPG 3.0, which measures four health metrics (heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level and breathing rate). They can monitor your heart rate all day and alert you when it gets abnormally high or low. Like the previous-gen devices, Amazfit offers a PAI score collated from data based on your past seven days of activity.

Unlike the Apple Watch, the new Amazfit trio can monitor your light, deep and REM sleep stages, along with your waking times during the night, daytime naps over 20 minutes and your sleep breathing quality. They can also help you keep track of your menstrual cycle. You can set an alarm, ask a question or more using Alexa. The trio supports GPS tracking, with an option to track your runs and then optimize your progress and recovery with the PeakBeats performance algorithm. They're compatible with both iOS and Android.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are now available at $180 (converts to about £130, AU$240), while the GTR 3 Pro will set you back at $230. In the US, the GTR 3 Pro and GTR 3 will be available at the US Amazfit store starting Monday Oct. 11. The GTS 3 will be available soon. All three products will be available from Amazfit stores in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.