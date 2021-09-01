All the states that will let you upload your driver's license to Apple Wallet

Screenshot/Apple

Apple Wallet users in certain states will be getting the ability to add their driver's licenses or state IDs to their wallets, Apple said in a blog post Wednesday.

Arizona and Georgia will be first in line for the driver's license feature, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah.

"The addition of driver's licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, in a statement.

The company also said that the Transportation Security Administration will create security checkpoints and lanes in certain airports in order to accommodate the update.