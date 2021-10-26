AirPods will hit an all-time low of $89 at Walmart starting Nov. 10

Walmart/Screenshot by CNET

If you've been on the lookout for a pair of Apple's second-generation AirPods, you may want to wait a bit longer to snag Walmart's Black Friday deal. Starting on Nov. 10, Walmart will be selling the AirPods for $89 -- that's the lowest price we've seen since they debuted in 2019. It's a $30 discount compared to the current prices at and , and $40 less than the current .

Now, the caveats:

Again, this sale doesn't start until Nov. 10.

It will likely sell out quickly.

Amazon may match the price -- or it may not.

These are the older 2019 AirPods, not the new third-generation AirPods Apple's Unleashed event 14-inch 16-inch MacBook Pros

But at $89, they'll be about half the price of the new and improved 2021 model.

In his review of the 2019 AirPods, CNET's David Carnoy said they're "definitely better in small ways that a lot of people will appreciate" compared to the original first-generation AirPods.

