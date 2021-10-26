Apple MacBook Pro 2021 review Facebook Papers: The biggest takeaways Tesla cracks $1 trillion market cap Samsung's The Frame wall-art TV on sale Eternals review
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

AirPods will hit an all-time low of $89 at Walmart starting Nov. 10

Why pay more than you have to? Just wait two weeks for the lowest AirPods price to date.

screen-shot-2021-10-26-at-9-44-46-am.png
Walmart/Screenshot by CNET

If you've been on the lookout for a pair of Apple's second-generation AirPods, you may want to wait a bit longer to snag Walmart's Black Friday deal. Starting on Nov. 10, Walmart will be selling the AirPods for $89 -- that's the lowest price we've seen since they debuted in 2019. It's a $30 discount compared to the current prices at Walmart and Amazon, and $40 less than the current Apple Store price

See at Walmart

Now, the caveats:

But at $89, they'll be about half the price of the new and improved 2021 model. 

In his review of the 2019 AirPods, CNET's David Carnoy said they're "definitely better in small ways that a lot of people will appreciate" compared to the original first-generation AirPods. 

Read moreBest true wireless earbuds for 2021