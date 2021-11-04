Ford F-150 Lightning EV reservations COVID vaccine deadline for US workers Nintendo Switch shortage Google Doodle celebrates 'father of fiber optics' PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
AirPods Pro are on sale for $190 with MagSafe, but you need to pick the right one

You can get the newest AirPods Pro with the updated MagSafe case, just pick the correct listing.

The AirPods Pro.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
Apple's AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe-compatible charging case are now available for $190 at most retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and others. But you should pay special attention to which version of the AirPods Pro that you pick.

While there isn't anything new about the headphones themselves, this "new" version of the AirPods Pro for 2021 compatible with the MagSafe wireless charger offers a convenient perk if you already have the cable or may get one in the future. The audio quality of the headphones will be identical to the "old" version of the AirPods Pro, but at the same price you may as well pick up the version with the improved case.

That said, should you want to stick to the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case that does not magnetically attach to a MagSafe charger, that version remains available on Amazon without "new" in the name, also for $190.

It's also worth noting that the Beats Fit Pro made their official debut earlier this week. While slightly more expensive at $200, Apple's Beats brand comes in a variety of colors, includes Apple's H1 chip and spatial audio with head tracking, and includes additional support for Android phones through its Beats app. The third-generation AirPods are also worth noting, and are currently discounted to $175 on Amazon.

