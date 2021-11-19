AirPods Max to Xbox Series X controller: Shop store display items and save up to 45% off

Deal Savings Price





Supply chain issues mean many retailers are struggling to keep shelves stocked for the holiday. With shortages affecting the entire world, Black Friday sales might not be as hot as they once were. One thing that isn't being hit as hard is the secondary market. So if you're shopping for gifts this year, consider buying them second-hand. Like at Abt Electronics, where you can find up to 45% off open-box, returns or display items. This LG soundbar is only $148 (reg. $277) and so is this Garmin Vivoactive 4S. Free shipping is available on most items.

Read More: Refurbished phones and laptops can save you hundreds

Long before I was environmentally conscious, I was wallet-conscious. That's why I've always bought renewed electronics. You can get the latest and greatest at a huge discount plus you don't have to deal with the annoying packaging that'll end up in a landfill. Best of all, most renewed items will get an actual inspection before they're shipped to your door. All of Abt's outlet items have been fully inspected by its technicians. They also come with a full manufacturer warranty and free returns.

Here are some of the best deals that I've picked out, but be sure to check out the catalog yourself. Be sure to click on the display and returns options to get the lowest price and double check if your purchase qualifies for free shipping.

Sarah Tew/CNET This elegant Dolby Atmos soundbar won praise from our reviewers for packing a punch. It comes with a built-in Chromecast that's compatible with Google Home speakers and Google Assistant. Read the CNET review.

David Carnoy/CNET With top-notch sound, adaptive noise canceling and the ability to take advantage of Apple Spatial audio virtual surround sound makes this a must-have for Apple users. The main complaint our reviewer had was the price, but now you can get them for $100 less than a new pair. Read the CNET review.

Microsoft Considering that there's only one controller that comes with the Xbox Series X and S, you'll probably want at least one more to play with friends and family. But why pay full price for a backup controller that you'll end up tossing to your little brother on Thanksgiving? Get $12 off this rarely discounted controller now.

Even more great deals

Garmin Vivoactive 4S - $148 ($350)

Logitech Harmony Elite remote control - $248

iRobot Braava jet 240 mopping robot - $138 (regular price $199)

LG Black 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with DTS Virtual - $148 (regular price $277)

Yamaha Compact Sound Bar with built-in subwoofer - $98 (regular price $180)

Yamaha Black 8-inch powered subwoofer (NS-SW050BL) - $98 (regular price $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Graphite true wireless earbuds - $98 (regular price $150)

Beats By Dr. Dre White Beats studio buds - $98 (regular price $149)

GoPro Max 360 action camera - $398 (regular price $500)

Google Snow Chromecast with Google TV - $38 (regular price $50)

