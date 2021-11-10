AirPods just hit an all-time low of $89 at Walmart, but they're going fast

Walmart/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Walmart told the world days ago, and now it's delivered: As part of the retailer's early Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale, it's lowered the price of AirPods to $89, which is a new all-time low.

It looks like clicking on the Walmart link puts you into a queue on the site, after which you're asked to "sign in and join the line" (similar to a PS5 purchase process). Walmart's site is already experiencing heavy volume, and these newly cheap AirPods are likely to sell out soon, so don't delay if you're interested in taking advantage of this deal.

The price is $40 less than the current . ; appears sold out. These are the older 2019 AirPods, not the new third-generation AirPods that debuted at Apple's Unleashed event this month alongside the upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

In his review of the 2019 AirPods, CNET's David Carnoy said they're "definitely better in small ways that a lot of people will appreciate" compared to the original first-generation AirPods.

Read more: Best true wireless earbuds for 2021