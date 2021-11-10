Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

AirPods just hit an all-time low of $89 at Walmart, but they're going fast

Why pay more than you have to? You can now purchase the Airpods for less than $90.

screen-shot-2021-10-26-at-9-44-46-am.png
Walmart/Screenshot by CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Walmart told the world days ago, and now it's delivered: As part of the retailer's early Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale, it's lowered the price of AirPods to $89, which is a new all-time low

See at Walmart

It looks like clicking on the Walmart link puts you into a queue on the site, after which you're asked to "sign in and join the line" (similar to a PS5 purchase process).  Walmart's site is already experiencing heavy volume, and these newly cheap AirPods are likely to sell out soon, so don't delay if you're interested in taking advantage of this deal. 

The price is $40 less than the current Apple Store price. Costco (membership required) is already matching the price to within a dollar; Amazon appears sold out. These are the older 2019 AirPods, not the new third-generation AirPods that debuted at Apple's Unleashed event this month alongside the upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

In his review of the 2019 AirPods, CNET's David Carnoy said they're "definitely better in small ways that a lot of people will appreciate" compared to the original first-generation AirPods. 

Read moreBest true wireless earbuds for 2021