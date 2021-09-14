AirPods 3 might make an appearance today. Here's everything we know

Apple Event

Apple's new AirPods could be coming soon, but will we see the AirPods 3 at Apple's next event today at 10 a.m. PT? The new and improved earbuds may make their debut alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 on Tuesday, according to a recent investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The AirPods 3 are said to look similar to the AirPods Pro and feature spatial audio support, as do both the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Some earlier leaks suggested that the AirPods 3 would share other features with the $249 AirPods Pro, including a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case. Leaked images seem to back up those rumors. Here's everything you need to know about the rumored AirPods 3.

AirPods 3 may look more like the AirPods Pro

So far we've had two generations of regular AirPods, the wireless earbuds with a long stem that sticks down from your ear. But a February leak from 52audio claims to show the third-generation earbuds with a shorter stem, so overall the design looks more like the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods 3 might also borrow the interchangeable ear-tip design from the AirPods Pro to provide a more snug fit than the current AirPods, which simply rest in your ear. Some wearers found regular AirPods would fall out easily while moving around or running, so tips can help provide a more secure fit. While the AirPods Pro have clickable stems, the AirPods 3 may have touch surfaces for interacting with the earbuds.

Twitter user LeaksApplePro posted the image below, which apparently shows the AirPods 3 in the real world. They look similar to the image shared by 52audio that show earbuds with shorter stems.

An earlier report from Bloomberg also said that the AirPods 3 may share a similar design to the AirPods Pro, adding that the entry-level AirPods would miss out on active noise cancellation. So far, it's unclear whether the AirPods 3 would have transparency mode, a way to pipe in external sounds to make you more aware of your surroundings.

Will the AirPods 3 also come with spatial audio support?

That's the rumor. First introduced with the release of iOS 14 on the AirPods Pro, and later on the AirPods Max, spatial audio uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to give a virtual surround sound effect when watching supported movies, TV shows and listening to music on an iPhone or iPad.

The 52audio report suggests battery life would stay the same as the second-generation AirPods: around five hours in total. The case would also hold additional charge, like it does now. In leaked images, the case looks like it splits the difference between the more square AirPods and rectangular AirPods Pro cases.

As for the sound quality there's no clear detail yet on what to expect, although it's likely that there would be improvements in fidelity over regular AirPods. Kuo, who has a strong track record of Apple rumors, released a note back in July claiming that the AirPods 3 would feature a similar system-in-package to the AirPods Pro, which means audio quality would likely be comparable.

It's also safe to assume that AirPods and AirPods Pro features like quick switching will also come to the AirPods 3.

Will the AirPods 3 be released at Apple's Sept. 14 event?

Apple has its next event of 2021 scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, but we still don't know for sure if the AirPods 3 will make an appearance. The AirPods Pro and AirPods Max were both announced in press releases, so it won't be surprising if Apple does the same with the AirPods 3.

We previously suspected the new AirPods to be released during WWDC in June, but rumors now point to a fall release for the AirPods 3. Blog DigiTimes Asia speculates that the updated version could be coming in September. In a recent investor note, Kuo predicts we could see the AirPods 3 on Tuesday alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7.

We may also get some more insight soon into how Apple's lossless audio on Apple Music could work with the AirPods. We may also get the Beats Studio Buds -- wireless earbuds that basketball star LeBron James may have posted on Instagram before their official release.

It makes sense for the AirPods 3 to debut at the same $159 price as the current AirPods. But it's unclear if there will be a $199 wireless charging case version as well, or if that case would be the standard option. Kuo's recent investor note suggests the AirPods 3 could be more expensive than its predecessor, since Apple is expected to continue selling the AirPods 2 after unveiling the upgrade.