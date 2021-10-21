AirPods 3 make it easier to skip songs. Here's how to use the force sensor

Apple/CNET

Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 on Monday at its October launch event (here's how to buy the new AirPods). The latest wireless earbuds sport a new design, spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, faster charging and better battery life, as well as sweat and water resistance.

Apple's force sensor, featured on the AirPod Pro stem, is also now available on the AirPods 3, which means it's easier to play or pause music, skip songs (or audiobooks and podcasts) and answer and end calls.

Here's how it works.

Control audio with force sensor on AirPods 3 earbud



Play or pause audio : Press the force sensor on the stem of one of your AirPods once.

: Press the force sensor on the stem of one of your AirPods once. Skip forward : Double-press the stem.

: Double-press the stem. Skip backward: Triple-press the stem.

Phone calls with force sensor on AirPods 3 earbud

Answer a call : Press the force sensor on the stem.

: Press the force sensor on the stem. Decline a call or send it to voicemail: Double-press the sensor on the stem.

For more, check out how to buy the new AirPods 3 and everything that was announced at Apple's October event.

Correction, Oct. 20: A previous version of this article mistakenly said that the new AirPods case contained a force sensor. The force sensor is only found in the new AirPods 3.