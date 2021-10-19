AirPods 3: How to buy Apple's new 2021 wireless headphones today

Apple

Apple introduced its new, third-generation AirPods (also known as AirPods 3) Monday at its October event. The newest version of the iconic wireless headphones comes equipped with a shorter ear stem, a promise of better ear fit, spatial audio support and up to six hours of listening on a single charge. You can preorder the new AirPods now. (Here's what to know about trading in your old AirPods.)

The AirPods 3 cost $179 (£169, AU$279) and will be ready to ship next week. While we can't say for sure what will happen, some iPhone 13 models sold out early (leading to a shipping delay), so if you have your heart set on getting the 2021 AirPods in your ears quick, or to pick up as a gift, we'd suggest preordering as soon as you can.

Apple also introduced two new MacBooks Pros at the event, a 14-inch and a 16-inch model, which have camera enhancements (which means there's a notch), the return of MagSafe charging, an HDMI port and SD card reader, and the excising of the Touch Bar -- and let's not forget the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple also announced three new colors for the HomePod Mini and a new Apple Music "Voice" plan. Here's how to buy a new MacBook Pro, and read on for how to buy the AirPods 3 today.

