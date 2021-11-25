Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
AirPods 3 hit new low price at Amazon for Black Friday: $150 (save $29)

Amazon is offering an extra $5 off at checkout for the already discounted AirPods 3rd Generation.

The AirPods 3 are at their lowest price to date.

 David Carnoy/CNET
If you do a search on Amazon for the AirPods 3 or AirPods 3rd Generation, as Apple officially calls them, you'll see a discounted price of $154.99. But click through to their product page and you'll notice that underneath their price in green text it says "Save an extra $5 at checkout." That brings their price to a cent less than $150, a new low.

We're not sure how long the deal will last -- the AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at Amazon as their price dips -- so grab this quickly if you've had your eye on the newest AirPods. Read our AirPods 3 review.

