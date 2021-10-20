AirPods 3 get a new trick: Just pinch the case

Apple/CNET

Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 on Monday at its October launch event (and here's how to buy the new AirPods). The latest wireless earbuds sport a new design, spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, faster charging and better battery life, as well as sweat and water resistance. But did you know that the AirPods 3's improvements also extend to their case?

Apple's force sensor, previously only located in the AirPod Pro stem, now also lives in the case, which means you can use the case to play or pause music, skip songs (or audiobooks and podcasts) and answer and end calls.

Here's how you can use the AirPods 3 case as a remote control for your new third-generation AirPods.

How to use the force sensor on the AirPods 3 case for audio

Play or pause audio : Squeeze the AirPods 3 case once.

: Squeeze the AirPods 3 case once. Skip forward : Squeeze the AirPods 3 case twice.

: Squeeze the AirPods 3 case twice. Skip backward: Squeeze the AirPods 3 case three times.

How to use the force sensor on the AirPods 3 case during phone calls

Answer a call : Squeeze the case once.

: Squeeze the case once. Decline a call or hang up: Squeeze the case twice.

You can also still perform these tasks with your AirPods 3 earbuds as you did with your AirPods Pro. Here's how:

Control audio with AirPods 3 earbud

Play or pause audio : Press the force sensor on the stem of one of your AirPods once.

: Press the force sensor on the stem of one of your AirPods once. Skip forward : Double-press the stem.

: Double-press the stem. Skip backward: Triple-press the stem.

Phone calls with AirPods 3 earbud

Answer a call : Press the force sensor on the stem.

: Press the force sensor on the stem. Decline a call or send it to voicemail: Double-press the sensor on the stem.

