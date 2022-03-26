AirPods 3 Are Marked Down to Just $150 Right Now

David Carnoy/CNET

Being ultra-compact and portable doesn't mean you have to skimp on quality sound. The AirPods 3 host a lot of improvements over previous models, and with $30 off at Amazon, now is a great time to grab some for yourself. You can , which is within $10 of the lowest price we've seen.

The third-gen AirPods have a lot of great features, including stem pinch controls for calls and music, a better fit than the AirPods 2, Adaptive EQ to reduce distortion, upgraded drivers for a fuller base and spatial audio support for a virtual surround sound effect. The AirPods 3 offer up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. And with an IPX4 splashproof rating, these buds are sweat and water resistant, making them a great option for the gym and on-the-go.

If you want to save even more, you can , which are still worth buying, as they feature many of the most popular AirPods characteristics and are a solid wireless earbud choice.