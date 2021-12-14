AirPods 2 deal brings price close to Black Friday low at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With the release of the Apple AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, these second-gen AirPods are no longer the most advanced model on the market, but don't count them out quite yet. For bargain hunters and those on a budget, these previous-gen wireless earbuds are a great option that offer many of the same features as the upgraded models at a significantly lower price.

While the list price normally hovers around $130, making it more sensible to upgrade to the , you can pick them up right now from Amazon for only $90. That's 30% off, bringing them down to only a dollar more than the all-time lowest price we saw during Black Friday this year. There's no clear-cut expiration for this deal, but it should be noted that they will not arrive in time Christmas.

One of the strongest arguments in favor of the AirPods 2 is that they employ the same H1 chip as both the AirPods 3 and Pro. Meaning they feature the same rapid connectivity and hands-free Siri access as their upgraded successors. They also feature a longer stem than the newer models, which is primarily a style preference, but for some people contributes to a more secure and comfortable fit than the new, smaller design.

They boast up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 24 hours total when you account for the charging case (which is included in this deal). The only real drawback relative to the upgraded AirPods 3 is the lower sound quality, as they lack the spatial audio feature of the newer model. However, for casual listeners, this remains the best price you'll see for Apple-branded wireless headphones.

