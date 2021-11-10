Airbnb adds verified WiFi speeds, flexible booking options as it leans into remote work trend

Getty

Airbnb is rolling out 50 new features-- many of which are aimed at travel flexibility born of remote work.

In a blogpost Wednesday, the company outlined updates including a verified Wi-Fi tool which lets you check a listing's internet speed, a new translation feature, and the ability to search listings up to a year in advance.

"For the first time ever, millions of people can now travel anytime, anywhere, for any length, and even live anywhere on Airbnb," said CEO Brian Chesky in the post.

AirBnb is also introducing a review of its accessibility features that will make sure what's listed is accurate, as well as AirCover, which is $1 million in damage protection and $1 million in liability coverage among other things for hosts.