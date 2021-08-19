Add 1TB of storage to your Nintendo Switch for 49% off

Nintendo

Nobody enjoys running out of storage, on anything, but it can be particularly frustrating on a game console. It's just no fun, getting to point when you're ready to download a new game and be told you don't have enough available storage to do so. Nintendo makes this particularly frustrating on its Switch consoles, because moving your data from one storage accessory to another can be fairly tedious. The best possible thing you can do is start out with more storage than you could possibly need, and wow does Lexar have a deal today to make that so much easier. You can grab a 1TB MicroSD card today for $128, which is very nearly half off its current price.

The Lexar PLAY MicroSD cards offer plenty of storage at read/write speeds that are more than enough for anything you might do on a Nintendo Switch, and you really can't argue with being able to expand your console up to a terabyte of available storage. If you feel like that's more than you need in your life, there are a few other great deals you might be interested in.