Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple iOS 15, the latest operating system released in September, came with polishes to the QuickTake feature along with panorama capture features and UPI QR code scanning. QuickTake, which lets you capture video while taking photos without having to swap to video mode, now lets you swipe up or down to change the zoom on your video while using QuickTake.

The new QuickTake zoom feature is available for newer iPhone models starting with the XS and XR, according to Apple.

Here's what you need to know about QuickTake on iOS 15.

Does my device support QuickTake?

QuickTake, which was introduced after iOS 13, by itself is supported on the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2nd generation), with expanded features available through iOS 14 on the iPhone X series and newer iPhone models.

How to use QuickTake on iPhone

1. Open the camera app. By default, it'll be set in Photo mode.

2. Press and hold the shutter button. The app will automatically swap to video mode and start a recording.

3. To lock in video recording, swipe the shutter button to the right.

4. Release the shutter button to stop recording.

When the shutter button is locked in place, you can tap to take a photo while simultaneously filming.

How to use the QuickTake zoom feature on iPhone

1. Open the camera app.

2. Press and hold the shutter button. The app will automatically swap to video mode and start a recording.

3. While holding the shutter button, swipe up to zoom in or swipe down to zoom back out.

4. Release the shutter button to stop recording.

