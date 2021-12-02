A Pixel watch could be launching in 2022

James Martin/CNET

Google could be working on the next big Android smart watch, with the tech giant reportedly working on the first Pixel watch, with hopes to launch it next year. The Pixel watch is code named Rohan, according to a report Thursday by Business Insider citing internal documents and unnamed sources at Google.

Renders show the Pixel watch as having a round face with no bezel, according to the report, as well as a heart rate monitor and step counting.

Read more: Best smartwatch for 2021

Pixel watches have been rumored for years now, but thus far Google has only provided Android software for other smart watch makers like Samsung.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.