New Battery for iPhone 14 Will Cost $30 More Than for iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 boasts improved "all day" battery life, but replacing that when it starts to fail is going to cost more than previous iPhones. The out-of-warranty cost to replace battery on the iPhone 14 will be $99, according to Apple's iPhone Battery service page. This marks a $30 increase in replacement costs over the iPhone 13.

Battery replacements are covered under Apple's one year iPhone warranty or its two-year Apple Care plan. Those looking to replace their batteries outside of that timeframe will need to pay the $99 fee if the battery is replaced through Apple. The increase in price was earlier reported by 9to5 Mac.

Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro during its Sept. 7 "Far Out" event. They include new cameras on all models, a larger iPhone 14 Plus and a new Dynamic Island feature for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All models also come with crash detection to automatically call emergency services if the phone detects that you've been in a car crash. Additionally, iPhone 14 can send emergency messages via satellite when you're in distress and without cell reception.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available for preorder now.

In addition to the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple released new Apple Watch models, including the $249 Apple Watch SE, $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. Apple also announced new AirPods Pro that have a longer battery life and improved noise-canceling function. Despite the improvements, they will still cost $249.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.