$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the cheaper AirPods could arrive with a new generation of AirPods Max.
Andrew Blok
Andrew BlokAssociate Editor
Andrew Blok has been an associate editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and wrote for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.
One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday.
That price would beat Apple's suggested price for its most affordable AirPods (second generation) by $30. The second-generation AirPods have regularly retailed for $99 from other sellers, like Amazon, in recent months. The current generation of AirPods Max headphones have a suggested retail price of $549.