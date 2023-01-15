$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024

One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

That price would beat Apple's suggested price for its most affordable AirPods (second generation) by $30. The second-generation AirPods have regularly retailed for $99 from other sellers, like Amazon, in recent months. The current generation of AirPods Max headphones have a suggested retail price of $549.

Apple sells its third-generation AirPods for $169 and its second-generation AirPods Pro for $249.

Apple did not respond to request for comment.