Tech Mobile

$99 AirPods From Apple Could Arrive by 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the cheaper AirPods could arrive with a new generation of AirPods Max.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
Apple's 3rd generation AirPods
These could be getting a cheaper update.
James Martin/CNET

One tech analyst predicts Apple could start shipping its most affordable AirPods and a new generation of AirPods Max as soon as late 2024 or early 2025. Apple is aiming to sell the new AirPods for $99, Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter on Wednesday.

That price would beat Apple's suggested price for its most affordable AirPods (second generation) by $30. The second-generation AirPods have regularly retailed for $99 from other sellers, like Amazon, in recent months. The current generation of AirPods Max headphones have a suggested retail price of $549.

Apple sells its third-generation AirPods for $169 and its second-generation AirPods Pro for $249. 

Apple did not respond to request for comment.

