9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Car Thing, AirTags, Netflix and More

Spotify launches its Car Thing device for the masses, Apple's AirTags have been linked to stalking, Netflix is experimenting with how it releases shows, and a whole lot more to take in.

Jon Skillings

Spotify has already found a home on millions of phones. Now it's looking to land on car dashboards as well, with the widespread launch of its Car Thing. As a first-generation device, it'll have to prove its worth, which may be why Spotify's R&D chief likens it to the Amazon Kindle, which seems to have done all right for itself over the years.

CNET's Joan Solsman talked at length with folks at Spotify to bring us an exclusive back-story look at the $90 Car Thing -- "a souped-up Spotify remote control for your ride," she calls it -- and how it came to be, and where it might go from here. Meanwhile, colleague Lexy Saavides has been an early user of the Car Thing, and she shares that experience in a first-look video.

Those pieces are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.  

Spotify's Car Thing Is About to Face the Music

Two million raced onto a waitlist for Spotify's first hardware. Now that it's on sale, Spotify's real road test must prove Car Thing's more than a goofy name.

James Martin/CNET

AirTags Are Linked to Stalking, and Apple Can't Solve This Problem Alone 

Apple needs to work with Google, Samsung, Tile and other rivals to find a fix, privacy experts say. 

Apple iPhone and AirTag
Sarah Tew/CNET

Netflix Is Trying No-Binge Release Schedules for Shows. It's About Time 

Commentary: Not everyone can handle streaming services dumping all episodes at once. 

Netflix logo
James Martin/CNET

Canceling an Online Subscription Shouldn't Be a Nightmare 

Here's what you need to know about the tactics companies use to keep people from leaving.   

Dollar bill in a mousetrap
Sarah Tew/CNET

It Takes a Village: Solving the Broadband Adoption Problem in Rural America

It will take more than infrastructure to get rural and tribal communities online.

Orleans County, New York
Elizabeth Carpenter/Orleans Digital Literacy Initiative

Watching Me, Watching You: How Eye Tracking Is Coming to VR and Beyond   

Leading eye-tracking company Tobii has some ideas about why this is the next great leap for immersive tech.  

The iris and pupil of an eye, surrounded by a swirl of colors.
Victor de Schwanberg/Getty

Elden Ring Is a Much Bigger Game Than You Think It Is

If you want to get the most out of FromSoftware's latest open world action-RPG, make sure you have lots of free time.  

Scene from Elden Ring
From Software / Namco Bandai Games

Motorola Exec: Smart Glasses Are the Future, But They Won't Replace Phones

 The phone will still be the center of our digital lives when smart glasses emerge.  

Lenovo ThinkReality A3, nReal Light, Ray-Ban Stories and regular eyeglasses
Scott Stein/CNET

Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Isn't a Star Wars Hotel. It's Like Living Inside a Video Game

I stayed inside the pricey two-day experience, and it's more involved than I could imagine.  

Disney Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
Bridget Carey/CNET
