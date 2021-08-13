Kevin Costner visits Field of Dreams Ford to replace Bronco hardtops DuckDuckGo, explained Britney Spears' father to step down as conservator Track today's child tax credit 4th stimulus payment update
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

9 great reads from CNET this week: 'Made in USA,' Samsung foldables, COVID scare and more

We look at the state of manufacturing in America, the latest in foldable phone tech, a family's COVID-19 emergency and much more.

Over the last few decades, millions of manufacturing jobs have vanished from America as companies moved that work to factories overseas. For just as long, the demand for a return to the "Made in America" glory days has echoed from shuttered Rust Belt plants to the marbled halls of Washington.

There is no simple fix, but that hasn't kept people from trying. Among the latest efforts: President Joe Biden's executive order in January to bolster "buy American" rules for the federal government, which he amped up just last month. Still, as CNET's Ian Sherr notes in his story taking a deep look at the issue, "perhaps the biggest hurdle to American manufacturing is you and me, our friends and families. We vote with our wallets."

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:  

Here's why your iPhone may never be made in the USA

"Made in America" is rare, even though polls show Americans want it.

Illustration of an iPhone screen with the words "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in China."
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

These 'Made in the USA' products are still going strong

Between sticky notes, baseball bats and lip balm, buying American is easier than you think.

Louisville Slugger baseball bats
Chris Monroe/CNET

My toddler got COVID-19. It turned our lives upside down  

Commentary: For a few hours, we were flirting with a worst-case scenario for my youngest, who isn't even 2 years old yet.  

Outside a pediatric emergency center at night
Roger Cheng/CNET

With Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Samsung's doing all the right things. But it may still struggle

Samsung is dropping the price and stressing the durability of its newest foldables, but appetite for them may still be lacking.  

Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable phones
Patrick Holland/CNET

8 organic food myths I wish would die on the vine

Organic food has a reputation -- but not every claim is true. Working on an organic farm for two summers showed me what the label really means.

People shopping for organic food
Getty Images

Why Russia's COVID-19 deaths are peaking a year after its vaccine was approved

Sputnik-V was the first vaccine in the world to be greenlit, yet under 20% of Russians are fully vaccinated.

Grave of a COVID victim in Russia.
Peter Kovalev/Getty Images

How 5G played a role in the Phoenix Suns' historic NBA title run

The wireless technology gave the team an edge when it came to crunching the data on its players to find ways for them to improve.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker during the 2021 NBA playoffs
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Earth already feeling 'irreversible' impacts of climate change, IPCC says

Landmark report by UN climate panel is a "reality check" and grim warning but there's still time to take action to combat the climate crisis.

Fighting a wildfire in Greece
Angelos Tzortzinis/Getty

An ode to my dead, decaying Animal Crossing island 

Last year I was into vegetables and Animal Crossing. This year, it's zombies.

Winter and weeds in Animal Crossing
Steph Panecasio/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Fold 3: Our first look at Samsung's newest foldable
8:03