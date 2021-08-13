9 great reads from CNET this week: 'Made in USA,' Samsung foldables, COVID scare and more

Over the last few decades, millions of manufacturing jobs have vanished from America as companies moved that work to factories overseas. For just as long, the demand for a return to the "Made in America" glory days has echoed from shuttered Rust Belt plants to the marbled halls of Washington.
There is no simple fix, but that hasn't kept people from trying. Among the latest efforts: President Joe Biden's executive order in January to bolster "buy American" rules for the federal government, which he amped up just last month. Still, as CNET's Ian Sherr notes in his story taking a deep look at the issue, "perhaps the biggest hurdle to American manufacturing is you and me, our friends and families. We vote with our wallets."
That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:
Here's why your iPhone may never be made in the USA
"Made in America" is rare, even though polls show Americans want it.
These 'Made in the USA' products are still going strong
Between sticky notes, baseball bats and lip balm, buying American is easier than you think.
My toddler got COVID-19. It turned our lives upside down
Commentary: For a few hours, we were flirting with a worst-case scenario for my youngest, who isn't even 2 years old yet.
With Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Samsung's doing all the right things. But it may still struggle
Samsung is dropping the price and stressing the durability of its newest foldables, but appetite for them may still be lacking.
8 organic food myths I wish would die on the vine
Organic food has a reputation -- but not every claim is true. Working on an organic farm for two summers showed me what the label really means.
Why Russia's COVID-19 deaths are peaking a year after its vaccine was approved
Sputnik-V was the first vaccine in the world to be greenlit, yet under 20% of Russians are fully vaccinated.
How 5G played a role in the Phoenix Suns' historic NBA title run
The wireless technology gave the team an edge when it came to crunching the data on its players to find ways for them to improve.
Earth already feeling 'irreversible' impacts of climate change, IPCC says
Landmark report by UN climate panel is a "reality check" and grim warning but there's still time to take action to combat the climate crisis.
An ode to my dead, decaying Animal Crossing island
Last year I was into vegetables and Animal Crossing. This year, it's zombies.