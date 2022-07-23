9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: 5G Phones, Webb Telescope, Apple Fitness and More

It seems like just yesterday that 5G was barely emerging from the wings, a breakthrough technology that started out in a very few phones and on only a sprinkling of city blocks, with a host of "yeah, but" limitations. Now it's here and almost... ordinary.

It's a step up for sure, and it's so much easier to come by now. But is it something you really need right this very moment in your very next phone? CNET's Lisa Eadicicco delves into that complicated topic and lays out the reasons for and against. Meanwhile, Mike Sorrentino has some advice for the last remaining holdouts using 3G phones.

5G or no 5G? The answer depends on a few factors, like your budget, which carrier you have and how long you plan to hold onto your new phone.

Astronomers are getting their hands on JWST data. Here's what you can expect to see in the near future.

Commentary: Apple's platform has transformed my relationship with exercise, but the focus on Watch metrics is out of sync with my fitness goals.

As 3G service ends in the US, we ask the major carriers if disconnected customers still have to pay and if free phones are still available.

An online community questions society's obsession with automobiles.

"Along the way people are learning so much about our faith and our culture," says executive producer Sana Amanat.

The galaxy is probably the most distant ever found, but it's not the oldest -- it's probably the youngest!

I was keen not to let COVID-19 disrupt my workout regime more than necessary. Here's what I did.

The government's $42.5 billion investment in physical broadband infrastructure could be a game-changer for getting 5G to more places, from suburbs to rural communities.