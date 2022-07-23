Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
Tech Mobile

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: 5G Phones, Webb Telescope, Apple Fitness and More

We look at whether it's really time for you to get a 5G phone, what we're seeing from the James Webb Space Telescope, how to use Apple Fitness Plus without an Apple Watch and lots more besides.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings
2 min read

It seems like just yesterday that 5G was barely emerging from the wings, a breakthrough technology that started out in a very few phones and on only a sprinkling of city blocks, with a host of "yeah, but" limitations. Now it's here and almost... ordinary.

It's a step up for sure, and it's so much easier to come by now. But is it something you really need right this very moment in your very next phone? CNET's Lisa Eadicicco delves into that complicated topic and lays out the reasons for and against. Meanwhile, Mike Sorrentino has some advice for the last remaining holdouts using 3G phones.

Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Your Next Phone Really Doesn't Need 5G... Yet

5G or no 5G? The answer depends on a few factors, like your budget, which carrier you have and how long you plan to hold onto your new phone.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T logos on phones
What's Next For Webb? Scientists Have Already Queued to Use NASA's New Telescope

Astronomers are getting their hands on JWST data. Here's what you can expect to see in the near future.  

Shadows of three people looking at a screen with a JWST photo of the Carina Nebula.
I'm an Apple Fitness Plus Addict Without an Apple Watch

Commentary: Apple's platform has transformed my relationship with exercise, but the focus on Watch metrics is out of sync with my fitness goals. 

Outline of an iPhone amid colorful concentric circles
When Your 3G Phone's Disconnected, Here Are Your Options

As 3G service ends in the US, we ask the major carriers if disconnected customers still have to pay and if free phones are still available.  

An iPhone 5S with a screen message saying it's been updated to iOS 12.1.1.
High Gas Prices Are Revving Up This Online Anti-Car Movement  

An online community questions society's obsession with automobiles.

Traffic jam on a highway in Wuhan, China
Ms. Marvel Creators Talk Identity, Culture and That Surprise Ending  

"Along the way people are learning so much about our faith and our culture," says executive producer Sana Amanat. 

Ms. Marvel extends her arms as her powers come to life
Did the Webb Space Telescope Find the Oldest Galaxy Ever? Maybe but It's Complicated

The galaxy is probably the most distant ever found, but it's not the oldest -- it's probably the youngest!

an amorphous red blob against the void of space
Exercising After COVID-19: How I'm Continuing My Weight Loss at Home 

I was keen not to let COVID-19 disrupt my workout regime more than necessary. Here's what I did.   

A man in a black Adidas T-shirt holds dumbbells by his head
Why Fiber Is the Key to Getting Faster 5G Everywhere

The government's $42.5 billion investment in physical broadband infrastructure could be a game-changer for getting 5G to more places, from suburbs to rural communities.

Illustration showing rural households, with lines over the landscape suggesting wireless signals
