9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: iOS 16, Metaverse, Ms. Marvel and More

This week brought us Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, when the maker of Macs and iPhones shares details of coming changes to the software that runs those and other devices. WWDC is on the geeky side, but it's also pretty clear what's in store for everyone who uses Apple products.

We found out, for instance, about iOS 16, coming to iPhones later this year with features like an updated lock screen heavy on customization; Apple Pay Later, which splits the cost of a purchase across four payments; and Safety Check, designed to help people at risk of abuse. We got a peek at MacOS Ventura, along with a redesigned MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro, both of which will pack the new M2 chip. And we learned about WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16, too.

Our stories about WWDC came to you among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that also appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Commentary: Apple's changes to the iPhone lock screen are a bigger deal than you think.

James Martin/CNET

Commentary: Moderating social media is hard. Moderating the metaverse will be harder.

Getty/Xinhua News Agency

As tech's reach grows, companies are taking on a new, very personal, set of issues.

Screenshot/CNET

Here's why people freeze in place and have waking nightmares.

OsakaWayne Studios

The new MCU series about a Pakistani Muslim-American superhero shows just how far Hollywood has come.

Disney Plus

I don't recommend it.

Ben White

Initial analysis of the samples from asteroid Ryugu show the rock could change our understanding of the early solar system.

JAXA/Akihiro Ikeshita

Commentary: WatchOS 9's new running features could pair nicely with the rumored Apple Watch Explorer Edition.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Google, Apple, and Microsoft expect passkeys can completely replace passwords. Apple support arrives in iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura.