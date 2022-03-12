9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: iPhone SE, Magic Leap 2, Tech in Texas and More

Quick show of hands: Who wants to spend $1,000 or more on a new phone? Not everyone, that's for sure. That's where devices like the iPhone SE come in, and this week Apple introduced the newest SE, priced at $429.
As part of our coverage of the "Peek Performance" Apple event, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco stacks up the iPhone SE against the iPhone Mini as the standard-bearer for Apple's budget phone of the future. Our coverage also includes looks at the updated iPad Air, the iOS 15.4 update, the new M1 Ultra chip and everything else Apple announced.
Lisa's story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
The iPhone SE, Not the Mini, May Be the Future of Apple's Smaller Smartphones
Commentary: Apple is updating the iPhone SE, and the iPhone Mini's future looks to be uncertain.
Magic Leap 2 Hands-On: AR Glasses That Can Dim The Real World
Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson shows me the new hardware. It's better, and it has one trick I've never seen before.
In Texas, Big Tech's Liberal Leanings Take a Back Seat
Texas has been enacting some of the most far-right social policies in the country. But the tech industry continues to move in.
Why Dark Matter Hunters Are Chasing The Mystery of Axions
The saga of how an odd hypothetical particle became the star of dark matter history.
Amid War in Ukraine, Should Russians Be Banned From Trading Cryptocurrencies?
Blocking all crypto operations in Russia would increase the impact of Western economic sanctions. But experts are divided on whether it would do more harm than good.
A Streaming Plea: Stop Making TV Shows That Shouldn't Be Full Shows
Let's face it. Some stories simply don't need eight to 10 hours of your life.
How Elden Ring Teaches Us to Be More Open About Death
Commentary: "YOU DIED" isn't the end of the story -- it's just part of the journey.
Russia's Nuclear Threats Bring Back the Madness of the Cold War
Commentary: I'm not the only one worrying that Putin will launch a nuclear attack.
Pixar's 'Turning Red' Perfectly Captures the Awkwardness of Adolescence
The cast and crew discuss the very real experiences that shaped the film, and how the animation style brings the story to life.