9 great reads from CNET this week: Samsung phones, breaking bitcoin, Instagram beauty and more

This week we met the latest top-of-the-line phones from Samsung, the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra, the $1,000 S22 Plus and the $800 just plain S22. (Here's a cheat sheet to help you parse the particulars.) And not a moment too soon: Apple's been making steady progress in locking up the market for premium smartphones, at Samsung's expense.
The arrival of the lineup also is a strong signal that we may have seen the last of Samsung's Galaxy Note line, at least in name. The S22 Ultra is the heir apparent to the Note's status as the home for Samsung's fanciest features, not least a place to store the S Pen. "It's a visually striking design that works well on such a large phone," CNET's Lisa Eadicicco writes in her first impressions of the S22 Ultra.
Her story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Galaxy S22 Ultra first impression: You won't miss the Galaxy Note
The S22 Ultra soars above the rest of the new Samsung Galaxy phones.
Quantum hackers could break bitcoin in minutes, but don't panic just yet
The best quantum computers in the world are not powerful enough to hack bitcoin.
I changed my Instagram feed and it helped me actually like my body
Commentary: It's time to start investing in sustainable happiness instead of chasing fleeting standards of beauty.
As Russia's cyberattacks on Ukraine mount, the risk of fallout in other countries rises
Cyberattacks are a part of Russia's military strategy.
Forget Switch Sports, I'm still playing my Nintendo Wii
And I'm not alone. More and more people have returned to older consoles as a refuge in difficult times.
Beyond Squid Game: Inside the dying art of subtitling
The wildly popular Netflix series drew criticism for its English translation. But the real issue is the dismal pay and harsh work conditions experienced subtitlers face.
I visited Samsung's Galaxy S22 metaverse event, but it felt rushed and incomplete
Commentary: The metaverse event could have used more of Samsung's Galaxy.
The Lexus product placement in Moonfall is absurd
A supporting character is the owner of a Lexus dealership, and there's a whole scene set in the showroom.
How I ended up in a $1,000 death race against my own son
Spoiler: It's because I'm a terrible parent.