9 great reads from CNET this week: Samsung phones, breaking bitcoin, Instagram beauty and more

This week we met the latest top-of-the-line phones from Samsung, the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra, the $1,000 S22 Plus and the $800 just plain S22. (Here's a cheat sheet to help you parse the particulars.) And not a moment too soon: Apple's been making steady progress in locking up the market for premium smartphones, at Samsung's expense.

The arrival of the lineup also is a strong signal that we may have seen the last of Samsung's Galaxy Note line, at least in name. The S22 Ultra is the heir apparent to the Note's status as the home for Samsung's fanciest features, not least a place to store the S Pen. "It's a visually striking design that works well on such a large phone," CNET's Lisa Eadicicco writes in her first impressions of the S22 Ultra.

Her story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

The S22 Ultra soars above the rest of the new Samsung Galaxy phones.

Richard Peterson/CNET

The best quantum computers in the world are not powerful enough to hack bitcoin.

Universal Quantum

Commentary: It's time to start investing in sustainable happiness instead of chasing fleeting standards of beauty.

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Cyberattacks are a part of Russia's military strategy.

Getty

And I'm not alone. More and more people have returned to older consoles as a refuge in difficult times.

Gilles Bassignac, Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The wildly popular Netflix series drew criticism for its English translation. But the real issue is the dismal pay and harsh work conditions experienced subtitlers face.

Netflix

Commentary: The metaverse event could have used more of Samsung's Galaxy.

Russell Holly

A supporting character is the owner of a Lexus dealership, and there's a whole scene set in the showroom.

Lexus

Spoiler: It's because I'm a terrible parent.

Nick Dolding