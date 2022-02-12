Wordle 'current streak' problem fixed Uncharted review Blade Runner 2099 in the works Valentine's Day romance scams Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

9 great reads from CNET this week: Samsung phones, breaking bitcoin, Instagram beauty and more

Say hello to Samsung's Galaxy S22 line. Plus: How quantum computing could mess with bitcoin, how to feel better about your Instagram feed, and much more.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings

This week we met the latest top-of-the-line phones from Samsung, the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra, the $1,000 S22 Plus and the $800 just plain S22. (Here's a cheat sheet to help you parse the particulars.) And not a moment too soon: Apple's been making steady progress in locking up the market for premium smartphones, at Samsung's expense.

The arrival of the lineup also is a strong signal that we may have seen the last of Samsung's Galaxy Note line, at least in name. The S22 Ultra is the heir apparent to the Note's status as the home for Samsung's fanciest features, not least a place to store the S Pen. "It's a visually striking design that works well on such a large phone," CNET's Lisa Eadicicco writes in her first impressions of the S22 Ultra.

Her story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.  

Galaxy S22 Ultra first impression: You won't miss the Galaxy Note

The S22 Ultra soars above the rest of the new Samsung Galaxy phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Richard Peterson/CNET

Quantum hackers could break bitcoin in minutes, but don't panic just yet

The best quantum computers in the world are not powerful enough to hack bitcoin. 

A quantum computing microchip
Universal Quantum

I changed my Instagram feed and it helped me actually like my body

Commentary: It's time to start investing in sustainable happiness instead of chasing fleeting standards of beauty.   

Body positive image
Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

As Russia's cyberattacks on Ukraine mount, the risk of fallout in other countries rises

Cyberattacks are a part of Russia's military strategy.

Cyberattack illustration showing a padlock, broken glass and a Russian flag
Getty

Forget Switch Sports, I'm still playing my Nintendo Wii 

And I'm not alone. More and more people have returned to older consoles as a refuge in difficult times.   

Nintendo Wii controller and Wii tennis game on a TV screen
Gilles Bassignac, Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Beyond Squid Game: Inside the dying art of subtitling

The wildly popular Netflix series drew criticism for its English translation. But the real issue is the dismal pay and harsh work conditions experienced subtitlers face.

Scene from Squid Game
Netflix

I visited Samsung's Galaxy S22 metaverse event, but it felt rushed and incomplete

Commentary: The metaverse event could have used more of Samsung's Galaxy. 

The outside of Samsung 837X, a metaverse space inside of Decentraland
Russell Holly

The Lexus product placement in Moonfall is absurd 

A supporting character is the owner of a Lexus dealership, and there's a whole scene set in the showroom. 

Lexus NX in the movie Moonfall
Lexus

How I ended up in a $1,000 death race against my own son 

Spoiler: It's because I'm a terrible parent. 

Comic image of a father and son getting ready to race amid toys in a child's room.
Nick Dolding
Now playing: Watch this: Samsung shows off new Galaxy S22 phones and Galaxy Tab...
1:38