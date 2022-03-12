6 Things That Didn't Make an Appearance at the Apple Event

Screenshot/Apple

Apple introduced an array of new devices at its "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday: a 2022 5G iPad Air with an M1 processor, an upgraded iPhone SE with 5G (and the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13) and the desktop-and-monitor pairing of the Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display. The M1 Ultra, a new processor even more powerful than the M1 Max, also took the stage as a chip option available for the Mac Studio.

While the newly announced products aligned with a lot of the speculation preceding the event (here's what the 2022 iPhone SE rumors did and didn't get right), not every rumored device ended up making an appearance. Here are all the Apple products that didn't get launched during Tuesday's event -- and that we're still hoping to see in 2022.

Upgraded Mac Pro

The Mac Pro, a desktop tower targeted at professionals, is due for an upgrade. It's the only remaining Mac that hasn't yet made the leap from an Intel processor to one of Apple's own chips (Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac Tuesday instead). And we're right at Apple's self-imposed two-year deadline to stop using third-party processors, so it's more than likely we'll see a new Mac Pro, maybe with a brand-new M1 Ultra chip. It's possible this desktop will show up at Apple's next event. Check out our full roundup of Mac Pro rumors.

Faster Mac Mini

The 2020 Mac Mini with Apple's M1 processor could see an update powered by the M1 Pro, M1 Max or even the newly announced M1 Ultra chip. Reliable tech analyst Mark Gurman predicted in February that a new Mac Mini would be one of the first Macs that Apple introduced this year. While the Mac Studio technically proved him wrong at Apple's Tuesday event, Gurman did say more Macs would follow in May or June. A 2022 Mac Mini could be one of them.

iPad Pro and entry-level iPad

The rumor mill speculated that the iPad Pro and entry-level iPad would get upgrades at Apple's March event, but Apple instead introduced the 2022 iPad Air. Considering Apple's typical product release timelines, the next possible arrival times for the iPad and iPad Pro are either in June or sometime in the fall. Speculation says a 2022 iPad Pro could include MagSafe and a battery upgrade. Here are the most up-to-date rumors about the next iPad Pro.

New MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

No MacBooks showed up at the Apple event, but new versions of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are still on the radar for this year. Rumors suggest that both the new Air and new Pro could come with a new M2 chip. Or maybe it'll be the M1 Ultra announced on Tuesday.

Other Apple products we could see in 2022

We're also expecting the iPhone 14 in the fall. Much less likely for this year is a foldable iPhone, which Apple has reportedly pushed back to 2025. Some new accessories could be on the horizon: AirPods Pro 2, an Apple Watch 8 with new health features or even the long-awaited Apple VR/AR headset. A couple of home entertainment devices are reportedly in the works as well. On the software front, look out for iOS 16 and MacOS 13, both of which could get a preview at the next Apple event. Speaking of which…

When is the next Apple event?

Now that Apple's spring event is over, we probably won't see another until June. That's Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC is a goldmine of Apple announcements, and we'll be keeping our eyes out for any confirmation of the dates for WWDC 2022. In the meantime, here's everything we learned at WWDC 2021.