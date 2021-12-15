Log4j software bug NASA probe touches the sun Spider-Man: No Way Home review Recasting Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman? PS5 restock tracker
12 Walmart deals you can still get in time for Christmas

Last-minute shoppers can still take advantage of Walmart's speedy 2-day shipping to wrap up holiday shopping.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Good news, procrastinators, Walmart still has lots of great holiday deals available to help you check those final names off of your gift lists. And, luckily, with 2-day shipping available for plenty of items, so you can order with confidence that you'll have your gift in time to have it wrapped and under the tree.

You can browse the entire selection of Walmart's last minute deals above, but not all of them qualify for expedited shipping. We've sifted through some of enticing items on sale to bring you the absolute best gifts you can grab from Walmart without having to worry about constantly checking the shipping tracker to see if it will be there by Christmas morning. You can see our favorite deals that still qualify for 2-day shipping below.

AirPods Pro: $179

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

While this is $20 more than the absolute lowest price we've seen on the AirPods Pro this shopping season, that is still $70 more than they will run you from Apple directly. These advanced true wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation and adaptive equalizing, and were named one of our top earbuds of 2021. They are also available from Amazon for the same price.

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB, refurbished): $199

Save $100
Scott Stein/CNET

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, deals on the Quest 2 were pretty slim. The best we saw was a free $50 gift card with purchase, but no actual drops in price. While this isn't exactly a deal, Walmart is offering a chance to grab one of these VR headsets for $100 less than the next best option. These 64GB models are no longer available from most major retailers, but Walmart must have been saving a batch for the holidays. Though they're technically refurbished, it's a fairly safe bet, as Walmart is offering the same one-year warranty that comes with new models. You can read our full breakdown of the deal here.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $200

Save $100
Lexy Savvides/CNET

The Sense is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, monitoring a huge array of health metrics to help keep you in tip-top shape. In addition to tracking your heart rate and general activity throughout the day, it also detects electrodermal activity to warn you of rising stress levels and tracks your skin temperature and blood-oxygen levels at night for detailed sleep cycle information. And when you buy it on sale from Best Buy right now, you'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum: $99

Save $151
Anker

It's time to stop worrying about vacuuming your floors every single day and offload the task to someone -- or something -- else. This heavily discounted Anker Eufy robot vacuum is on sale for over $150 off at Walmart right now, which brings it down to one of the best prices we've seen. At only $99, it's honestly quite a steal. At less than 3" thick, its slim enough to clean under your couches and furniture, and boasts a 100 minute run time on a single charge.

Ninja Nutri-Blender: $30

Save $60
Ninja

Start your day off right with a healthy and refreshing smoothie using this personal blender from Ninja. The 600-watt base blends all of the ingredients directly inside the 20-ounce to-go cup for a mess-free breakfast. Simply take it off the base, screw on the lid and you have an easy and nutritious breakfast that's instantly ready to take on the go.

Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer: $99

Save $50
Samsung

Get powerful, immersive sound right in your living room with this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer set. With Bluetooth connection, you can place the subwoofer out of sight and help create a surround-sound feel. This set is compatible with other Samsung speakers as well, so it's a great starting point or addition to your home setup. At Amazon, we're seeing this same unit selling for about $240.

