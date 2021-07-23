10 games we can't wait to play on Apple Arcade

Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade has amassed almost 200 games in its catalog since its 2019 launch. The subscription service has gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service so far. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City.

Even after a busy first half of 2021, there are still more classics and new titles to come -- like Proxi, from The Sims creator Will Wright, and Artful Escape from Annapurna Interactive.

Read more: Apple Arcade one year later: Still delivering for casual gamers

Here's every game we're looking forward to playing on Apple Arcade.

The Artful Escape

Developer: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Artful Escape tells the story of teenage guitar prodigy Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis finds himself on a psychedelic quest of self-discovery. Along the way, he battles dead folk legends and, at times, his own imagination.

The Artful Escape was first announced at E3 2017 and was listed in the Apple Arcade lineup. The 2019 trailer shows a colorful, neon, musical side-scroller.

Detonation Racing

Developer: Electronic Square

Apple

Get ready to put the pedal to the metal in this explosive new racing game from the makers of Forza and Hot Wheels.

Enter the Construct

Developer: Directive Games

Apple

Details have been thin on the ground about Enter the Construct, except that it was expected to be available at Apple Arcade's launch. At that time, the images and videos showed the game as a first-person sci-fi shooter. Since then, there has been little to no information about Enter the Construct, so it's possible it's taken on a new name or been canceled. Directive Games didn't respond to a request for comment, but we'll update if we hear anything.

Monster Hunt Stories

Developer: Capcom

Apple

The world is filled with monsters and while most of the world is hunting them down, a quiet village bonds with the beasts instead and become Monster Riders. Become a Rider, befriend "Monsties" and head off on new adventures in this RPG.

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector

Developer: Hit Point Co.

Apple

Attract over 40 different kinds of cats with food and let them play with toys and other goodies. Every feline friend is logged in your Catbook.

Proxi

Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi/Twitter

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.

Super Leap Day

Developer: Nitrome

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Super Leap Day is a colorful new one-button action platformer coming to Apple Arcade.

Super Stickman Golf 3

Developer: Noodlecake

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

This new golf game offers multiple courses, power ups, different gameplay modes, collectibles and more. Fans of What the Golf and Clap Hanz Golf might enjoy this.

Tetris Beat

Developer: N3twork

Apple

Tetris Beat infuses music and rhythm mechanics into the classic Russian game.

Wurdweb

Developer: Aran & Adriaan

Apple

Fans of traditional Sunday morning crosswords, Apple Arcade's Dear Reader and SpellTowers might enjoy this new word game from indie developers Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh.

You can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade when you buy a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price. Apple Arcade also recently teamed up with Verizon to offer a free year-long subscription with unlimited plans.



