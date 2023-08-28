Microsoft's Next Special Event Happening on Sept. 21

Microsoft is holding an event in September to show off its upcoming product releases and new innovations in artificial intelligence it's making across the company.

An invite to the Sept. 21 show in New York City went out to the media on Aug. 17. Microsoft hasn't provided many details about the event but said Monday it'll share AI innovations and the latest on Microsoft 365, Bing, Windows, Surface and more.

Last October, Microsoft had a show focusing on its Surface hardware. The company unveiled the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Studio 2 Plus during the event.

Microsoft continues to make AI a focus for the company. The company has incorporated AI chat into its Microsoft Edge browser and Bing search engine. It also launched a tool called Windows Copilot, which brings an AI chat interface to Windows. Microsoft could be looking to make AI a fixture in its other products.

September may be a big month for tech company events. Along with Microsoft, Apple will hold its annual show in September to reveal the next iPhone. And Meta and Google tend to have their own events around this same time as well.