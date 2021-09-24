Microsoft's latest Edge browser now available on Xbox

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Browsers on video game consoles tend to be bare bones. Microsoft changed that Thursday by adding the latest version of its Edge browser to Xbox consoles. The browser offers cross-platform functionality and also runs browser-based services.

Stadia and Discord are two examples of services that can now work on the Xbox's Edge browser, according to a Friday report from The Verge. Though both can run via the browser, they won't have all the bells and whistles like they would on their respective apps. However, it's unlikely a Stadia app will be available for the Xbox anytime soon, and Discord has yet to release its app for the console.

The Edge browser on Xbox allows for sharing between other devices where a person is signed in. This means people can open a tab on their console and send that to the Edge browser on their desktop or laptop.

Bookmarks, web history and settings will also sync between the different browsers once a user is signed in. The update also comes with support for a mouse.