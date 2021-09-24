CDC director endorses Pfizer booster for frontline workers iPhone 13 is on sale: Best deals China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated' PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Christopher Reeve
Microsoft's latest Edge browser now available on Xbox

Stadia, Discord and more can be used on your console via web browser.

Your Xbox now has more bells and whistles

Your Xbox now has more features.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Browsers on video game consoles tend to be bare bones. Microsoft changed that Thursday by adding the latest version of its Edge browser to Xbox consoles. The browser offers cross-platform functionality and also runs browser-based services. 

Stadia and Discord are two examples of services that can now work on the Xbox's Edge browser, according to a Friday report from The Verge. Though both can run via the browser, they won't have all the bells and whistles like they would on their respective apps. However, it's unlikely a Stadia app will be available for the Xbox anytime soon, and Discord has yet to release its app for the console.

The Edge browser on Xbox allows for sharing between other devices where a person is signed in. This means people can open a tab on their console and send that to the Edge browser on their desktop or laptop. 

Bookmarks, web history and settings will also sync between the different browsers once a user is signed in. The update also comes with support for a mouse. 