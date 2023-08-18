Microsoft to Hold Special Event on Sept. 21

Microsoft will put on a special show next month but is keeping quiet about what exactly is being revealed.

An invite to the event taking place on Sept. 21 in New York City went out to the media on Thursday. No extra details were provided, but Microsoft says it will have more info soon.

While Microsoft didn't come out and say the event would be to reveal its new lineup of Surface products, it did have a show focusing on the Surface around the same time last year in October. At that event, the company unveiled the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Studio 2 Plus.

Along with the likely 2023 lineup of Surface products, Microsft might show new features revolving around artificial intelligence. The company incorporated AI chat into its Microsoft Edge browser and Bing search engine. The company also launched a tool called Windows Copilot, which brings an AI chat interface to the software. Microsoft could look to make AI a fixture in its other products.

September will possibly be a big month for tech company events. Along with Microsoft, Apple will hold its annual show in September to reveal the next iPhone. Meta and Google tend to have their own events around this same time as well.