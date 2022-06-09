Microsoft to Begin Disclosing Pay for All Jobs

Microsoft will start publicly listing the pay ranges for all jobs advertised at the tech giant in the United States, the company said Thursday.

"Today we're announcing another best practice with our commitment to publicly disclose salary ranges in all of our internal and external job postings across the US, beginning no later than January 2023," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Several years ago, the company prohibited its interviewers from asking applicants their salary history, and since 2014 it's reported annually on its equal pay data.

Expanding on this pay transparency was part of four employee-environment changes unveiled by Microsoft on Thursday. The other three are: