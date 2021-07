Microsoft

Microsoft Teams got an old school makeover on Thursday with the debut of throwback backgrounds. Images of beloved paper clip Clippy and nostalgic card game Solitaire are among the backdrops available for your next Teams call.

Other scenes you can choose from include an animated picture of Microsoft Paint and the serene hill shown in the default wallpaper for Windows XP.

You can download any of the four images on Microsoft's website today.

