Meta Shuts Down Couples Music App 'Tuned'

Meta is shutting down its music app Tuned in September, according to a statement on its website.

Tuned was launched in 2020 to help keep couples connected during the pandemic. It's a sort of digital scrapbook -- couples can share music, moods, photos and love notes.

You will be able to download a copy of your Tuned content before the app shuts down by going to settings and selecting "Download My Data." The download will convert your Tuned content into a .zip file that contains every photo and video on your Tuned account, along with an HTML file that contains your whole feed history.