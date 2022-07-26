Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Meta Shuts Down Couples Music App 'Tuned'

The music app launched in 2020 to help keep couples connected during the pandemic.

Katelyn Chedraoui
Four multi-color phone screens displaying Tuned interface
Tuned is shutting down.
Meta is shutting down its music app Tuned in September, according to a statement on its website

Tuned was launched in 2020 to help keep couples connected during the pandemic. It's a sort of digital scrapbook -- couples can share music, moods, photos and love notes. 

You will be able to download a copy of your Tuned content before the app shuts down by going to settings and selecting "Download My Data." The download will convert your Tuned content into a .zip file that contains every photo and video on your Tuned account, along with an HTML file that contains your whole feed history.

