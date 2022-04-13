Meta Reportedly Aims to Launch AR Glasses by 2024

James Martin/CNET

Facebook parent company Meta has funneled billions of dollars into developing AR glasses, The Verge reported Wednesday, part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the metaverse.

Meta aims to launch the glasses by 2024 and churn out more advanced designs in 2026 and 2028, according to the report. The glasses are currently in development under the name Project Nazare. The glasses are expected to cost more than Meta's $299 Oculus Quest 2 VR headset due to pricier materials.

The glasses are part of the company's rush into the metaverse, the next iteration of the internet that promises a more interactive environment. They will reportedly enable people to interact with holograms of other people and will work without relying on a smartphone to provide computing power.

Meta's AR glasses would go up against Snap's, along with future models from Microsoft and Qualcomm, which at CES 2022 announced a partnership to make new chips for AR glasses that will follow the HoloLens 2 headset. Meta's first smart glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories, arrived last year with microphones, speakers and cameras built in.

Meta declined CNET's request to comment on the report.

Read more: The Metaverse Will Be a Multi-Platform Mess