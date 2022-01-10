Meta delays return to office again amid COVID spike

Meta

Facebook parent company Meta has delayed its return to office requirements yet again amid rising cases of COVID-19. The target date for workers in the US to return is now March 28, and proof of a booster vaccine will also be required by that date in order to return to the office.

Meta employees have until March 14 to decide whether they want to return to the office or continue working remotely temporarily or permanently.

"We're focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current COVID-19 landscape," Janelle Gale, Meta VP of human resources, said in an emailed statement. "We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we're giving more time to choose what works best for them."

The decision comes as the omicron variant causes a surge in cases.

Facebook last delayed its return to offices in August, setting January 2022 as the target date. It had previously delayed the return to May 2021.

Other tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google have likewise made similar delays.

Apple has indefinitely delayed its return to office.